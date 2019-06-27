'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Wins Best of Show E3 2019

Meanwhile, Obsidian Entertainment's 'The Outer Worlds', which led the field of nominees with four total nominations, wins best original game.

Square Enix is walking on Cloud (Strife) nine!

The official winners of the annual Game Critics Awards for E3 2019 have been revealed and the Japanese game company's Final Fantasy VII remake has been named the best in show. The remake of the 1997 classic role-playing game also scored two other awards (best console game and best RPG), securing wins in every category it was nominated in.

With its three wins, Final Fantasy VII helped place Square Enix in the top slot for publishers, besting Activision (Crash Team Racing and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and Bethesda (Doom: Eternal) at two wins apiece.

Elsewhere, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds, which led the field of nominees with four total nominations, won best original game, while Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 3 was named best family game.

A full list of winners is below.

BEST OF SHOW

Borderlands 3

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST ORIGINAL GAME

12 Minutes

Bleeding Edge

Control

John Wick Hex

The Outer Worlds (Winner)

BEST CONSOLE GAME

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Watch Dogs: Legion

BEST PC GAME

Borderlands 3

Control

Doom Eternal (Winner)

The Outer Worlds

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST VR/AR GAME

Asgard’s Wrath

Lone Echo II

Minecraft Earth

Phantom: Covert Ops (Winner)

Sniper Elite VR

BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL

Sega Genesis Mini

Smach Z

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Winner)

BEST ACTION GAME

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Doom Eternal (Winner)

Gears 5

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Control

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Watch Dogs: Legion (Winner)

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne

Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Outer Worlds

BEST RACING GAME

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Winner)

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions

GRID

BEST SPORTS GAME

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Winner)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Madden NFL 20

Roller Champions

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Desperados III

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

John Wick Hex (Winner)

Phoenix Point

BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME

Fall Guys

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Minecraft Dungeons

Pokémon Sword and Shield

BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

Bleeding Edge

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Winner)

Gears 5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

12 Minutes (Winner)

Carrion

Fall Guys

John Wick Hex

Sayonara Wild Hearts

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2 (Winner)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2

SPECIAL COMMENDATIONS FOR GRAPHICS

Cyberpunk 2077