'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Wins Best of Show E3 2019
Square Enix is walking on Cloud (Strife) nine!
The official winners of the annual Game Critics Awards for E3 2019 have been revealed and the Japanese game company's Final Fantasy VII remake has been named the best in show. The remake of the 1997 classic role-playing game also scored two other awards (best console game and best RPG), securing wins in every category it was nominated in.
With its three wins, Final Fantasy VII helped place Square Enix in the top slot for publishers, besting Activision (Crash Team Racing and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and Bethesda (Doom: Eternal) at two wins apiece.
Elsewhere, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds, which led the field of nominees with four total nominations, won best original game, while Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 3 was named best family game.
A full list of winners is below.
BEST OF SHOW
Borderlands 3
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST ORIGINAL GAME
12 Minutes
Bleeding Edge
Control
John Wick Hex
The Outer Worlds (Winner)
BEST CONSOLE GAME
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)
Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST PC GAME
Borderlands 3
Control
Doom Eternal (Winner)
The Outer Worlds
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST VR/AR GAME
Asgard’s Wrath
Lone Echo II
Minecraft Earth
Phantom: Covert Ops (Winner)
Sniper Elite VR
BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL
Sega Genesis Mini
Smach Z
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Winner)
BEST ACTION GAME
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Doom Eternal (Winner)
Gears 5
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
Control
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Watch Dogs: Legion (Winner)
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
Pokémon Sword and Shield
The Outer Worlds
BEST RACING GAME
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Winner)
F1 2019
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
GRID
BEST SPORTS GAME
EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Winner)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Madden NFL 20
Roller Champions
BEST STRATEGY GAME
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Desperados III
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
John Wick Hex (Winner)
Phoenix Point
BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME
Fall Guys
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Minecraft Dungeons
Pokémon Sword and Shield
BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER
Bleeding Edge
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Winner)
Gears 5
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
12 Minutes (Winner)
Carrion
Fall Guys
John Wick Hex
Sayonara Wild Hearts
BEST ONGOING GAME
Destiny 2 (Winner)
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Tom Clancy’s the Division 2
SPECIAL COMMENDATIONS FOR GRAPHICS
Cyberpunk 2077
