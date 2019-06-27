11:05am PT by Patrick Shanley

'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Wins Best of Show E3 2019

Square Enix is walking on Cloud (Strife) nine!

The official winners of the annual Game Critics Awards for E3 2019 have been revealed and the Japanese game company's Final Fantasy VII remake has been named the best in show. The remake of the 1997 classic role-playing game also scored two other awards (best console game and best RPG), securing wins in every category it was nominated in.

With its three wins, Final Fantasy VII helped place Square Enix in the top slot for publishers, besting Activision (Crash Team Racing and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and Bethesda (Doom: Eternal) at two wins apiece.

Elsewhere, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds, which led the field of nominees with four total nominations, won best original game, while Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 3 was named best family game.

A full list of winners is below.

BEST OF SHOW

Borderlands 3 

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 

The Outer Worlds 

Watch Dogs: Legion 

BEST ORIGINAL GAME

12 Minutes

Bleeding Edge 

Control 

John Wick Hex 

The Outer Worlds (Winner)

BEST CONSOLE GAME

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Watch Dogs: Legion 

BEST PC GAME

Borderlands 3 

Control 

Doom Eternal (Winner)

The Outer Worlds 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood 

BEST VR/AR GAME

Asgard’s Wrath 

Lone Echo II 

Minecraft Earth 

Phantom: Covert Ops (Winner)

Sniper Elite VR

BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL

Sega Genesis Mini 

Smach Z 

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Winner)

BEST ACTION GAME

Borderlands 3 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 

Doom Eternal (Winner)

Gears 5 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood 

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Control 

Luigi’s Mansion 3 

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 

Watch Dogs: Legion (Winner)

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne 

Pokémon Sword and Shield 

The Outer Worlds 

BEST RACING GAME

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Winner)

F1 2019 

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions 

GRID 

BEST SPORTS GAME

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Winner)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 

Madden NFL 20 

Roller Champions 

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition 

Desperados III 

Fire Emblem: Three Houses 

John Wick Hex (Winner)

Phoenix Point 

BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME

Fall Guys 

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Winner)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 

Minecraft Dungeons 

Pokémon Sword and Shield

BEST ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

Bleeding Edge

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Winner)

Gears 5 

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood 

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

12 Minutes (Winner)

Carrion 

Fall Guys 

John Wick Hex 

Sayonara Wild Hearts 

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2 (Winner)

Final Fantasy XIV 

Fortnite 

Monster Hunter: World

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 

SPECIAL COMMENDATIONS FOR GRAPHICS

Cyberpunk 2077 

Patrick Shanley

Patrick Shanley

patrick.shanley@THR.com @pshanley88

Heat Vision