Final 'Walking Dead' Issue to Go Back to Press

That the Walking Dead comic is finished doesn't mean the end of the franchise as a whole, as AMC is currently preparing a third ongoing series based on the comic book concept, with the original series headed into its tenth season this summer. Additionally, a series of movies featuring Andrew Lincoln has also been announced, following his departure from the regular show.

Although the comic book issue is sold out at the distributor level, that doesn’t automatically mean that it is unavailable for readers; it simply means that neither Image nor Diamond Comic Distributors have backstock to fulfill any new requests from comic stores. Even if individual comic book stores have sold out of current stock, the issue is also available digitally via ComiXology.

The second printing of The Walking Dead No. 193 is already available for pre-order, with Image closing orders on Monday. The issue, which will maintain the first printing’s $3.99 price point despite the expanded 80-page count, will be in stores July 31.

