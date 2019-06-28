'Killing Eve' Actress Fiona Shaw Joins Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes' (Exclusive)

Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter are already on the call sheet for the Legendary adventure project based on the book series by Nancy Springer.

Fiona Shaw, who recently won a BAFTA for her work in the acclaimed assassin series, Killing Eve, has joined the high-profile cast of Enola Holmes, Legendary's adventure project based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

Shaw adds her name to a call sheet that already includes Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

Harry Bradbeer is directing.

Springer's book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, comprises six books and tells the tale of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola, who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

Brown is playing Enola Holmes while Cavill will portray Sherlock Holmes and Bonham Carter will play Enola's mother, according to sources.

Character details for Shaw are being kept under the deerstalker.

Jack Thorne wrote the script for the story, which involves a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

Legendary is producing with Brown and her sister, Paige Brown, via the duo's PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Ireland-born Shaw may be best known to certain audiences for playing Aunt Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. However, it’s her turn on BBC’s acclaimed Killing Eve as Sandra Oh’s crafty superior that has gained her attention as well as the BAFTA TV win as of late. Among her upcoming projects is the LGBTQ period drama Ammonite opposite Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet.

She is repped by UTA.