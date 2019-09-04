HEAT VISION

First 'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer Reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

by Aaron Couch
The Miami police detectives are coming back 25 years after they first hit theaters.

The Bad Boys are back in town. The first trailer for Bad Boys for Life brings back the duo of Miami police detectives played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The film also stars series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig as a group of specialized police unit that collides with the Bad Boys after a threat hits Miami.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Michael Bay directed the first two Bad Boys films, which were released in 1995 and 2003 and took in a collective $414.7 million worldwide. The latest installment has been gestating for years and is from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Chris Bremmer penned the script, with earlier drafts coming from Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan.  

Sony will release Bad Boys For Life Jan. 17, 2020.

