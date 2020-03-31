First-Ever 'Flash Gordon' Comic Strip Sells for Almost Half a Million Dollars

Flash was created by Raymond in 1933 as his newspaper syndicate’s answer to Buck Rogers and comes from a period that saw the creation of enduring pop culture heroes such as Batman and Superman. The strip, launched in January 1934, soon surpassed that popular comic and launched movie and radio serials, TV shows and other media adaptations. Raymond went on to influence many artists, including Marvel Comics co-creator Jack Kirby, while filmmaker George Lucas used Flash as model for his own franchise, Star Wars, the space opera he created after failing to acquire the movie rights to the strip.

Prior to the auction, there were questions as to how high the piece would sell for. The auction was held as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rise, with business continue shuttering, unemployment skyrocketing, and the stock market remains in volatile territory. The sale fell into its expected estimated range, but those figures were generated several months ago. Still, the sale clearly shows a continued demand for A-class items for those who can afford it.

Also gaveled in the same auction, run by auction house Profiles in History, was the original art for the inaugural strip of Jungle Jim, a Tarzan-like strip also created by Raymond. Jim was introduced the same day as Flash and ran until 1954. The art piece sold Tuesday for $90,000.

While the Flash artwork set a record for a comic strip, the record for comic art technically remains the 2019 sale of Frank Frazetta’s The Egyptian Queen, a painting that served as the cover for horror comic magazine, Eerie. That piece sold for $5.4 million.