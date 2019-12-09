First 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Brings Back the Scares and Nostalgia

Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard star in Jason Reitman's continuation of the franchise.

The Ghosbusters franchise is finding new life. The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife shows off Jason Reitman's continuation of the franchise that began 35 years ago. The film stars Carrie Coon, who plays Callie, mother to Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Paul Rudd also stars as a summer school teacher.

The film takes place in the same universe as the original (released in 1984) and its 1989 sequel, and will acknowledge events from those films. Original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson have confirmed they will appear in the new movie.

