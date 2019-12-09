First 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Brings Back the Scares and Nostalgia
The Ghosbusters franchise is finding new life. The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife shows off Jason Reitman's continuation of the franchise that began 35 years ago. The film stars Carrie Coon, who plays Callie, mother to Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Paul Rudd also stars as a summer school teacher.
The film takes place in the same universe as the original (released in 1984) and its 1989 sequel, and will acknowledge events from those films. Original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson have confirmed they will appear in the new movie.
The plot revolves around the family of Egon Spengler finding his old Ghostbusting equipment on the family farm. Egon has since died; beloved actor Harold Ramis, who played Egon, died in 2014. According to the trailer, a ghost has not been seen in 30 years but it appears it is about to return. Bill Murray is not shown in the trailer, but his voice can be heard giving lines from the first film when he was talking about the group going into the ghostbusting business.
Sony releases Ghostbusters: Afterlife on July 10, 2020.
