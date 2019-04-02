10:06am PT by Ryan Parker

Warner Bros. Releases First 'Joker' Poster

The tagline for the Joaquin Phoenix Batman villain stand-alone is "Put on a happy face."
The first poster for Joker was released by Warner Bros. on Tuesday. 

The tagline for the Joaquin Phoenix Batman villain stand-alone is "Put on a happy face." 

The poster shows Joker looking to the sky, clearly with blood on his face. Last September, director Todd Phillips shared a screen test of Phoenix in his Joker makeup. 

The origin film also stars Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz and GLOW actor Marc Maron.

The poster was dropped with a note that the first trailer would be released Wednesday. 

Joker is scheduled for release Oct. 4.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

