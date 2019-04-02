Warner Bros. Releases First 'Joker' Poster

The tagline for the Joaquin Phoenix Batman villain stand-alone is "Put on a happy face."

The first poster for Joker was released by Warner Bros. on Tuesday.

The tagline for the Joaquin Phoenix Batman villain stand-alone is "Put on a happy face."

The poster shows Joker looking to the sky, clearly with blood on his face. Last September, director Todd Phillips shared a screen test of Phoenix in his Joker makeup.

The origin film also stars Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz and GLOW actor Marc Maron.

The poster was dropped with a note that the first trailer would be released Wednesday.

Joker is scheduled for release Oct. 4.