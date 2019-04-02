10:06am PT by Ryan Parker
Warner Bros. Releases First 'Joker' Poster
The first poster for Joker was released by Warner Bros. on Tuesday.
The tagline for the Joaquin Phoenix Batman villain stand-alone is "Put on a happy face."
The poster shows Joker looking to the sky, clearly with blood on his face. Last September, director Todd Phillips shared a screen test of Phoenix in his Joker makeup.
The origin film also stars Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz and GLOW actor Marc Maron.
The poster was dropped with a note that the first trailer would be released Wednesday.
Joker is scheduled for release Oct. 4.
Regram from @toddphillips1: Teaser trailer tomorrow. #JokerMovie
A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) on
Ryan Parkerryan.parker@thr.com theryanparker