First 'Lady and the Tramp' Remake Trailer Debuts

by Aaron Couch
Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux star in the remake of the 1955 Disney classic.

Disney has unleashed a look at its upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp with help from the real-life stars. The two dogs who primarily play Lady and the Tramp trotted out onto the D23 stage Friday, with star Yvette Nicole Brown leading them out. Brown said that a number of the animals in the film were rescues, and she said she adopted one of the doubles for Lady.

The remake of the 1955 classic stars Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp, with the voice cast also including Janelle Monáe, Ashley Jensen and Benedict Wong. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann are playing the human stars, Darlin and Jim Dear. The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean is directing the remake.

The trailer shows Tramp speaking to Lady about her life, noting that while she is the center of her humans' universe, living outdoors like him has its benefits — namely that every day is an adventure. The trailer also shows Tramp being taken away to a pound with Lady chasing behind the car where he's imprisoned; Tramp taking Lady to a hilltop vista; and a first look at the original film's famous pasta-kiss scene.

Disney has found big success with its remakes of animated classics, both Aladdin and The Lion King passing $1 billion this summer.  

Lady & the Tramp will begin streaming Nov. 12, which is when Disney+ debuts. The panel also revealed that Anna Kendrick's Santa Claus comedy Noelle will be a launch title for the streaming service.

Other films Disney has coming up for the streaming service include Star-Girl, Timmy Failure,  Togo, starring Willem Dafo and centering on a famous and dangerous sled-dog relay.

