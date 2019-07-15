First Look: 'The Mall' From 'Annabelle Comes Home' Filmmaker Gary Dauberman (Exclusive)

It’s fitting that given Dauberman’s Hollywood pedigree — he’s the writer on all the Annabelle movies and worked on the two It films, plus acted as co-creator of the Swamp Thing TV show — that the origins of the new comic would have Tinseltown connections. Dauberman was one day spitballing with his The Curse of La Llorona producing partner Emile Gladstone, who mentioned gigantic, desolate malls in China. The two began talking about how cool it would be to shoot in one and then they came up with other ideas.

Dauberman, a lifelong comic reader, was keen on pursuing the idea as comic and pitched Vault, who paired him with co-writer Michael Moreci and eventually artist Zak Hartong.

The Mall is now a four-issue limited series that launches Aug. 28. Dauberman will be at San Diego International Comic-Con Saturday at the Vault booth signing ashcan editions of the first issue.

And he's dreaming of more issue to come. "There are a million stories we could using this as a framework," he says.

Despite the Hollywood leanings, Dauberman wants the attention on The Mall to be as a comic and story.

“I know it feels like a no-brainer for a movie or series but I first wanted to focus on it as a comic," he says. "I don’t want it to feel like we’re using it as a spring board. That cheats readers. It that happens, great. If not, I still has to be a great comic.”

Check out a preview below.