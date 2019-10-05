First Poster for Next James Bond Film 'No Time to Die' Drops Online

The official Twitter account for the film released the poster, which immediately became a trending topic on the social media platform.

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," according to the plot synopsis from MGM.

Early footage of the film was previously shown in June in an effort to redirect attention from negative press that stemmed from a controlled explosion that went wrong at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., as well as an incident involving a 49-year-old man charged with hiding a camera in a women's bathroom at the studio. During production, Craig sustained an ankle injury that required surgery.

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Ben Wishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Rory Kinnear.

No Time to Die is set for an April 8, 2020 release in the U.S.