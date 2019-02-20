'First Purge' Director Gerard McMurray Tackling Michael B. Jordan's 'The Silver Bear'

The action thriller is set up at Lionsgate and will see Jordan play a respected underworld hitman.

Gerard McMurray, the director behind The First Purge and Sundance drama Burning Sands, has been tapped to write and direct the Michael B. Jordan action thriller The Silver Bear.

Lionsgate is behind the feature adaptation of Derek Haas’ best-seller that centers on Columbus (Jordan), the most feared and respected hitman in the criminal underworld that takes on everyone from drug dealers to Czech crime lords.

Vishal Rungta, Mark Fasano and Ankur Rungta will be producing for Nickel City Pictures, which first optioned the novels and brought the package to Lionsgate. Jordan will produce via his Outlier Society banner.

Haas, Michael Garnett and Tobias Weymar will serve as executive producers. James Myers and Dana Gills will oversee the film for the studio.

The movie will act as a reunion for the director and actor, with McMurray acting as a producer on Ryan Coogler's Fruitvale Station, which starred Jordan.

“Fruitvale Station changed our lives. Six years later I’m reuniting with Michael in 2019 and directing him in one of the most exciting and intelligent kick-ass action projects Hollywood and Lionsgate has cooking. It’s beyond dreams,” said McMurray.

"From the first meeting, it was clear that Gerard was the right person to realize the potential of the underlying material and is a perfect match for Michael’s talent and charisma. This combination will deliver an interesting, layered action film that today’s audience will love,” added Rungta.

Added Kahane: “Every step forward on The Silver Bear has been the perfect marriage of the material to the creative talent involved. We could not be more amazed by the way this project has come together, especially with Gerard McMurray’s bold, creative vision for the movie and Michael B. Jordan’s immense skills as an actor and a producer."

McMurray is represented by WME, Artists First and Gang Tyre.