'The First Purge' Trailer Shows the Origins of a Bloody Tradition

There's a first time for everything.

The trailer for The First Purge chronicles the first time America allowed all crime to go unpunished for a 12-hour period.

This is the latest in the film franchise that takes place in a near future where it's a challenge to survive the night. The 2013 original film was a big hit, grossing $64.4 million on a $3 million budget. It spawned seequels The Purge: Anarchy (2014) and The Purge: Election Year (2016), and now the new film will tell how the purge came to be.

James DeMonaco, the writer and director of the 2013 film, returns to pen this film. Gerard McMurray is directing for Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes. Universal Pictures distributing.

The First Purge opens July 4.