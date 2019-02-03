First 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailers Drop During Super Bowl

Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of the children's book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz his theaters Aug. 9.

A series of teasers for the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark premiered during Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, and if they are any indication of the horror to come, those who read the books as children certainly won't be disappointed.

Written by Guillermo del Toro and directed by André Øvredal, the film is set in 1968 and follows a group of teenagers determined to solve the mystery of macabre deaths plaguing their small town. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Dean Norris, Austin Abrams, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, and Natalie Ganzhorn all star.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will not only bring to life creatures from the series, but also introduce new ones. For example, readers will definitely immediately recognize one of the teasers as a play on "The Big Toe," in which a young boy is hiding under his bed from a ghostly figure that's missing — yep, you guessed it — her big toe. The monster in "Jangly Man," however, is a bit more obscure.

Watch all four teasers below.