First 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser Features Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord

There are also glimpses of the story's 1980's setting in Washington D.C. with what appears to be crashed cars and ambulances in front of the Capitol Building. The teaser ends with Wonder Woman lashing out her Lasso of Truth, attaching it to a bolt of lightning.

While no previews of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah or Chris Pine's return of Steve Trevor are featured in the teaser, there is a short shot of Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for release June 5, 2020. Watch the teaser below.