First 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser Features Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord
Gal Gadot shared the first teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 on Saturday morning, with the Amazonian princess stating in the preview "nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think."
The under-30 second teaser for the Patty Jenkins' directed DC film previews plenty of Wonder Woman strength including the demigoddess swiping at a bullet in slow motion.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
There are also glimpses of the story's 1980's setting in Washington D.C. with what appears to be crashed cars and ambulances in front of the Capitol Building. The teaser ends with Wonder Woman lashing out her Lasso of Truth, attaching it to a bolt of lightning.
While no previews of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah or Chris Pine's return of Steve Trevor are featured in the teaser, there is a short shot of Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord.
Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for release June 5, 2020. Watch the teaser below.
The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go...!!! #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/Vax4Yde72D— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 7, 2019
- Sharareh Drury
- sharareh.drury@thr.com
- @shararehdrury
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan , Aaron Couch
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
-
by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
-
-