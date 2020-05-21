Survival Horror Game 'Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted' Launches on Nintendo Switch

The title is a main installment in the popular 'Five Nights' franchise created by Scott Cawthorn.

Oakland-based independent developer Steel Wool Studios revealed Thursday that Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, a main installment in its popular Five Nights indie survival horror game franchise, has launched on Nintendo Switch. Originally released as a virtual reality experience on Oculus in 2019, this version of the game will be non-VR.

Published in partnership with Lionsgate Games, Striker Entertainment and ScottGames, the point-and-click adventure franchise is set in a fictional pizza shop — similar to a Chuck E. Cheese's, but darker — and invites players to experience terrifying encounters with unpredictable killer animatronic characters. This iteration includes a collection of classic and original mini-games that increase in difficulty, along with advanced HD rumble technology.

