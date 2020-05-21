Survival Horror Game 'Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted' Launches on Nintendo Switch
Oakland-based independent developer Steel Wool Studios revealed Thursday that Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, a main installment in its popular Five Nights indie survival horror game franchise, has launched on Nintendo Switch. Originally released as a virtual reality experience on Oculus in 2019, this version of the game will be non-VR.
Published in partnership with Lionsgate Games, Striker Entertainment and ScottGames, the point-and-click adventure franchise is set in a fictional pizza shop — similar to a Chuck E. Cheese's, but darker — and invites players to experience terrifying encounters with unpredictable killer animatronic characters. This iteration includes a collection of classic and original mini-games that increase in difficulty, along with advanced HD rumble technology.
Created by Scott Cawthorn in 2014, the franchise debuted on mobile devices and Microsoft Windows, graduating to consoles in 2019.
The series has spawned multiple follow-ups, spin-offs and novels, while a film adaptation is in development with Blumhouse Productions and director Chris Columbus.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted is available to download from the Nintendo eStore for $29.99, as well as Playstation 4, Windows PC via Steam and (for the VR version) Oculus Rift.
