'Flash' and 'Matrix 4' Get Release Dates

In a strange twist, The Matrix sequel is now set to go against Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4, with both films starring Keanu Reeves. Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is directing the untitled Matrix sequel, which also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Meanwhile, this marks the latest release date shuffle for The Flash, which has long-struggled in its development process. Ezra Miller is starring as the DC Comics speedster and made his first appearance in a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The studio initially had a plan to get a solo outing ready for a 2018 release but creative challenges and directors musical chairs kept pushing any start of production back. And back again.

It filmmaker Andy Muschietti is on board as director now with a shoot being planned for 2020.

In other news, Warner Bros. has moved its Mortal Kombat reboot up six weeks to Jan. 15, 2021, and has dated an untitled project about political activist Fred Hampton for Aug. 21, 2020.