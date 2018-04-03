'Flash' Movie Writer Dan Mazeau Tackling Ernie Cline's 'Armada'

The adaptation follows Steven Spielberg’s onscreen version of the author's 'Ready Player One.'

After the opening of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernie Cline’s best-seller Ready Player One, the translation of another Cline novel is getting some traction.

Dan Mazeau has been tapped to pen the script for Armada, Cline’s 2015 novel that told of a teen video game champion who discovers that the game he's mastered was created to recruit pilots to stop an alien invasion.

Random House and Universal picked up the book and film rights, respectively, based on a 20-page proposal from Cline in 2012.

Cline’s longtime manager Dan Farah is producing with Dylan Clark of Bluegrass Films.

Mazeau worked on 2012’s Wrath of the Titans and pens scripts that have their feet in the fanboy world. He worked on the Warner Bros.' Flash movie project when it was titled Flashpoint, as well as Johnny Quest, based on the cartoon series. He also wrote the Black List script Section 6, the origin of British intelligence agency MI6.

Mazeau is repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion.