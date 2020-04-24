Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine to Star in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Details are being kept secret but the setting is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Pugh is leading the ensemble, playing the housewife.

While no shooting schedule is set, New Line hopes to begin filming Darling as soon as coronavirus lockdown restrictions lift and it’s safe to do so. Before the pandemic, the project was eyeing a late spring start.

New Line picked up Darling in August 2019 in one of the most competitive auctions of the year. It was driven by the involvement of Wilde, who at that time was coming off her acclaimed feature directorial debut, Booksmart. Shane and Carey Van Dyke wrote the original script, which was rewritten by Silberman.

Catherine Hardwicke is executive producing alongside the Van Dykes. The project is being overseen at New Line by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Pugh was one of the breakout names of 2019, starring in Ari Aster’s horrifying drama Midsommar, appearing with Pine in Outlaw King, and receiving an Oscar nomination for her turn in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She next stars opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow. She is repped by WME, UK's Curtis Brown, and Ziffren Brittenham.

LaBeouf also had a banner 2019, receiving strong notices for starring in indie darling The Peanut Butter Falcon and acclaim for Honey Boy, the semi-autobiographical drama which he wrote and co-starred in. LaBeouf is repped by CAA and John Crosby Management.

Pine next returns as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, now set for an Aug. 14 release. He recently wrapped production on the action-thriller Violence of Action. He is repped by CAA and John Carrabino Management.