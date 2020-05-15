'The Forever Purge' Officially Pulled From the July Release Calendar

From Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, The Forever Purge film is the fifth and possibly final installment in the blockbuster, microbudgeted franchise.

The first four films have grossed more than $466 million at the global box office against a combined production budget of just $36 million. Set in the near future, the storyline centers on an annual holiday known as the Purge and a 12-hour period where all crimes are allowed.

Warner Bros. is still hoping to open Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet on July 17, followed by Disney's tentpole Mulan on July 24.