HEAT VISION

'The Forever Purge' Officially Pulled From the July Release Calendar

by Pamela McClintock
The fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise had been widely expected to shift its release plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.
'The First Purge'   |   Universal Pictures/Photofest
The fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise had been widely expected to shift its release plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forever Purge has officially been taken off of the summer release calendar and won't hit theaters on July 10, Universal announced Friday. It will be redated at a later time.

The low-budget dystopian horror pic had been widely expected to change course due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Heat Vision breakdown

From Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, The Forever Purge film is the fifth and possibly final installment in the blockbuster, microbudgeted franchise.

The first four films have grossed more than $466 million at the global box office against a combined production budget of just $36 million. Set in the near future, the storyline centers on an annual holiday known as the Purge and a 12-hour period where all crimes are allowed.

Warner Bros. is still hoping to open Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet on July 17, followed by Disney's tentpole Mulan on July 24. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Star Trek' Pike and Spock Series Set at CBS All Access
    by Lesley Goldberg
  2. Bruce Willis Breaks Out 'Armageddon' Costume Amid Pandemic
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Trilby Beresford
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'The Forever Purge' Officially Pulled From the July Release Calendar
by Pamela McClintock
2.
TV Ratings: 'How to Get Away With Murder' Ends With Season Highs
by Rick Porter
3.
Hollywood Reporter TV Critics: 10 Great Shows That Let You Travel From Your Couch
by Daniel Fienberg, Inkoo Kang
4.
Malaysian Prosecutors Drop Money Laundering Charges Against 'Wolf of Wall Street' Producer Riza Aziz
by the Associated Press
5.
The Independent Gamer: Visual Novel, Office Puzzler, Minimalist Multiplayer
by Trilby Beresford