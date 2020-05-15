'The Forever Purge' Officially Pulled From the July Release Calendar
The Forever Purge has officially been taken off of the summer release calendar and won't hit theaters on July 10, Universal announced Friday. It will be redated at a later time.
The low-budget dystopian horror pic had been widely expected to change course due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Heat Vision breakdown
From Universal, Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, The Forever Purge film is the fifth and possibly final installment in the blockbuster, microbudgeted franchise.
The first four films have grossed more than $466 million at the global box office against a combined production budget of just $36 million. Set in the near future, the storyline centers on an annual holiday known as the Purge and a 12-hour period where all crimes are allowed.
Warner Bros. is still hoping to open Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet on July 17, followed by Disney's tentpole Mulan on July 24.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
