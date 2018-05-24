'Fortnite', 'God of War' Boost Worldwide Gaming Revenue to $9B in April

Epic Games' Fortnite continues to rake in enormous profits. It once again broke the record for most additional content revenue in a single month by a console game, generating $296 million in April across console, PC and mobile platforms, according to a new sales report by SuperData Research.

The massive number, up from March's $223 million, along with God of War's record-breaking release on Playstation 4, helped boost console spending as a whole up a staggering 44 percent from last month.

God of War, a Sony exclusive title, had the largest console exclusive digital launch in history last month. The title sold an estimated 2.1 million digital units at launch on April 20, more than double that of the second-largest Sony exclusive launch, 2016's Uncharted 4. God of War went on to sell more than three million copies in its first three days.

Overall, worldwide digital spending grew by 23 percent in April with consumers spending more than $9 billion on digital games across console, PC and mobile, up from $7 billion in the same month last year. The biggest growth drivers came from console spend and mobile, through in-game purchases.

Meanwhile, Grant Theft Auto V, the highest-grossing game in history, saw online revenue dip nine percent when compared to year-over-year numbers. The Rockstar title was originally released on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 consoles in 2013, but found new life on this current generation of consoles and through continued online play and in-game purchase sales.

The game's profits have declined sequentially every month since the start of the year, likely in part due to the continued rise of Fortnite as well as a dearth of significant content updates from Rockstar as the studio gears up for this October's release of Red Dead Redemption 2.