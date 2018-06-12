'Fortnite' Boasts 125 Million Players Less Than a Year After Launch

Epic Games on Tuesday revealed epic user numbers for its runaway success Fortnite.

In a blog post, the developer revealed that Fortnite now had 125 million registered players, less than a year after launch. The third-person shooter is reportedly making Epic monthly revenues north of $200 million, and in April broke the record for most additional content revenue in a single month by a console game, generating $296 million, according to a new sales report by SuperData Research.

Fortnite's success has been partly due to its availability on multiple platforms and its free-to-play model, but it has also been a hit for features such as microtransactions and the popular Battle Royale mode. The success of Fortnite has pushed other developers to add Battle Royale modes to their new offerings at E3, with the well-established franchises Call of Duty and Battlefield now including the feature as a clear nod to Epic's success.

Last month, in a big statement of intent, Epic announced plans to provide $100 million to fund prize pools for Fortnite e-sports competitions in the 2018-19 season. In Tuesday's blog post, the company gave more detail on the Fortnite World Cup, including "community organized events, online events and major organized competitions all over the world, where anyone can participate, and anyone can win." The Fortnite World Cup qualifiers start in the fall, with the World Cup itself set for late 2019.

Epic's crown jewel should still have room to grow, with the game now available on Nintendo's Switch and with a coming launch on Android, the world's most popular mobile platform.