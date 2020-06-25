'Fortnite' to Host Christopher Nolan-Themed Movie Night

"Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging," said Epic Games in a statement. "As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible. The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we're looking at ways to increase global participation in the future."

Epic then offered a reminder for viewers. "And remember, just like any theatre - there's no broadcasting or recording these films during the show. So, make sure your crew is there live! Any streams or videos of these films will be subject to anti-piracy and DCMA regulations."

View the full schedule for the June 26 movie night here. The event follows last month's debut of Nolan's Tenet trailer in-game, and continues Fortnite's push for films and games to merge on a grand scale — the game debuted an exclusive scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last year.

Party Royale also has live shows from Diplo, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus appearing on the calendar.