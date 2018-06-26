'Fortnite' Soars With $318M in May Revenue

The Epic Games juggernaut continues to break its own monthly records, while Sony scores another exclusive hit with 'Detroit: Become Human' and 'Pokemon Go' undergoes a resurgence.

Epic Games' Fortnite continues to haul in massive revenue as the online multiplayer third-person shooter made $318 million across all platforms in May, according to research firm SuperData.

The game's free-to-play online Battle Royale mode, which pits 100 players against one another on a shrinking map until only one contestant remains, topped last month's staggering $296 million in revenue, driven largely by growth in the console market. Fortnite is available on all platforms, from mobile and PC to all three major consoles (though the Nintendo Switch version of the game was made available June 12, so there were no May numbers). The majority of growth from April to May for the title came from console versions, with PC and mobile numbers remaining flat.

Overall, worldwide digital spending has risen 25 percent year over year. In May 2018, consumers spent $9.1 billion across all platforms, up from $7.3 billion in May 2017. May also saw a slight increase in overall spending from April's $9 billion haul.

The biggest growth driver was mobile gaming, up 36 percent year over year.

Following the massive success of console exclusive God of War in April, Sony scored yet another hit with Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human, which sold over 291,000 digital units at launch. Detroit, a single-player game and a unique new IP, is the latest in a long line of critically acclaimed and commercially successful exclusives for the PlayStation 4.

Elsewhere, Pokemon Go generated $104 million in May, up 174 percent from last year. The free-to-play mobile game experienced something of a renaissance last month as its player base increased to the highest level since the game sparked a cultural phenomenon when it launched in 2016.

The resurgence of interest is likely welcome for Nintendo, which recently announced two new console versions of the game — Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! — which introduce a pokeball accessory controller and can be played with the original mobile game.