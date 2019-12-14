'Fortnite' Screens Exclusive Scene From 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' For In-Game Event

Near the end of the clip, the Star Wars trio are held up by two stormtroopers. Rey uses the Force, saying "It's okay that we're here" to which the stormtroopers agree and let them go. On that beat, Poe asks Finn, "Does she do that to us?"

The event utilized the Risky Reels section of Fortnite's in-game map (which features a movie screen) to show off the footage. The cross-promotion was the first of its kind, though Fortnite did show footage of Disney character Wreck-It Ralph on the Risky Reels screen last year ahead of the release of Ralph Breaks the Internet. However, that promotion did not feature footage from the film and was not advertised as a single, specific event like this year's crossover with Star Wars.

Ahead of the Risky Reels event, players complained of accessibility issues with many posting to social media of being unable to log in. Fortnite's Twitter account said due to "unprecedented demand to get into Fortnite" the event was delayed until 2:10 p.m. ET to allow more players to log on. Fortnite's service update account also addressed user complaints, tweeting "We are continuing to experience issues with log in and account services and are working on a fix."

On Friday, Epic revealed its second official Star Wars cosmetic crossover that featured Rey and Finn skins, available now in item shop to celebrate the finale of the Skywalker saga.

Fortnite has also partnered with high-profile Disney properties in the past, as in 2018 the game featured a playable event in which Avengers: Infinity War baddie Thanos squared off against players in the game. Other unique promotions in Fortnite included a DJ Marshmello concert held in-game that attracted 10 million concurrent viewers.