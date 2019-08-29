Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman to Star in Historical Action Movie 'Panama'
Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo and Morgan Freeman are set to star in Daniel Adams’ Panama action film.
Grillo will play a decorated ex-marine in 1989 Panama who's sent undercover by his former commander Stark (Freeman) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. While navigating through the chaos of the local civil war, Becker must fight assassins, court femmes fatales and negotiate with the enemy in order to complete his mission.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Production on the movie inspired by true events, is set to start in November. Highland Film Group will handle worldwide sales, starting at the Toronto Film Festival. Panama was penned by Adams and William R. Barber and will be produced by Michelle Chydzik Sowa and Michelle Reihel, with Barber also serving as executive producer. Adams' last directed the 2018 comedy An L.A. Minute.
Grillo is best known for his work in the Captain America and Purge franchises, and the TV show Kingdom. He recently had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame. Freeman earned an Oscar for his performance in Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby, and is in theaters with Angel Has Fallen.
Grillo is represented by CAA and Management 360. Freeman is represented by CAA. and Adams is represented by Claire Best & Associates.
- Etan Vlessing
- @etanvlessing
