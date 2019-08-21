Frank Miller Ink Names Silenn Thomas CEO (Exclusive)
As the adaptation of his YA fantasy Cursed continues production of its first season, Frank Miller has named longtime executive Silenn Thomas as CEO of his production company, Frank Miller Ink.
Thomas first worked with Miller when she acted as associate producer on the adaptation of his signature work, 300. She eventually segued from her production career to work with the legendary comics author and illustrator full-time, becoming instrumental in assisting him move into filmed entertainment and other media in addition to his work in sequential art. Thomas is now acting as co-executive producer for Cursed, which Miller co-created.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"Silenn Thomas is the perfect partner to lead Frank Miller Ink after her years of successfully elevating the company to the place it is now,” said Miller in a statement. “She will oversee our operations in all aspects and continue our work with partners across different mediums to tell meaningful stories.”
Said Thomas: “Frank and I share an affinity for stories that affect and provoke. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to grow Frank Miller Ink to greater heights and to further strengthen our mission to explore new worlds, while bringing heroic characters into multiplatform formats.”
Thomas was key to putting together Cursed, which sees Miller teaming up with Hollywood scribe Thomas Wheeler for a reimagining of the King Arthur legend from the point of view of 16-year-old Nimue, the young woman who first wielded Excalibur and became the all-powerful Lady of the Lake. Cursed was first conceived as a YA novel — it will be published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in October — before landing at Netflix as a series. 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford is starring in the adaptation that will debut in 2020.
Thomas, who graduated from UCLA’s directing program, has worked in various capacities with directors such as Luc Besson, George A. Romero, Zack Snyder and producer Kathleen Kennedy.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
