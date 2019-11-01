Frank Miller Signs With UTA (Exclusive)
Frank Miller, the legendary comic book creator, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
The signing is noteworthy as Miller, the author of seminal comics works as The Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, has never been with agency, having been repped in previous years solely by attorney.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Miller’s work has defined heroes as well as the comics medium for decades. His work on Daredevil brought the hero to prominence while also creating Elektra, an early female protagonist that broke gender norms.
One of his lasting impacts remains with Dark Knight, which continues to influence pop culture today, most recently with the acclaimed Joker movie. It’s a world that Miller continues to explore and in December returns to with The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, which will be illustrated by Rafael Grampa.
Miller is one of the few comic creators to successfully transition to behind-the-camera work in Hollywood, working as a screenwriter, producer and director. He made his directorial debut with the feature adaptation of the bis Eisner and Harvey Award-winning work, Sin City, co-directed by Robert Rodriguez. The movie was nominated for a Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Miller reunited with Rodriguez to co-direct the sequel Sin City: A Dame To Kill For featuring the original all-star cast alongside Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eva Green and Lady Gaga, among others.
UTA’s signing comes as Miller is in the midst of a busy period. In addition to next month's Golden Child, he is in the middle of his Superman: Year One mini-series, which he wrote and John Romita Jr. is drawing. He is preparing for next year’s unveiling by Netflix of Cursed, based on the YA fantasy novel he illustrated. He is an executive producer on the series.
His creator-owned work such as Ronin, Give Me Liberty and Hard Boiled continues to draw interest with as Hollywood hopes to replicate such past hits as Zack Snyder’s adaptation of 300.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
