Frank Miller's 'Superman: Year One' Reveals Art and Release Dates

Having written what may be the definitive origin of Bruce Wayne’s costumed alter ego, Frank Miller is turning his attention to the early days of Batman’s World’s Finest chum. After being announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, DC has now released cover artwork and publishing details for the upcoming Superman: Year One.

Created with Miller’s Daredevil: The Man Without Fear partner, John Romita Jr., and published through the DC Black Label imprint, Superman: Year One will be released initially as three large-format issues in June, August and October, with a collected edition scheduled for November.

The series is described by DC as “more than a superhero story — it’s about the choices made by Clark Kent on his path to becoming a legend. It’s a testament to the importance of choosing to become a hero.”

To accompany the release of the publication dates, DC also unveiled cover artwork for all three issues by Romita Jr., Danny Miki and colorist Alex Sinclair, as well as the collected edition, by Miller and Sinclair. (The cover treatment and logo are not final, according to the publisher.)