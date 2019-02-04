Marvel Releasing Free 'Black Panther' Digital Comics in Honor of Black History Month

Five digital issues will be available via Marvel's website for the next week.

With Black Panther returning to theaters for a week of free screenings at AMC Theaters in celebration of Black History Month — not to mention its best picture Academy Award nomination — Marvel Entertainment has announced another promotional push for the franchise, with a free digital comic bundle featuring the character.

Starting Monday, Marvel will make five issues — 2005’s Black Panther No. 1 by Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr.; 2016’s Black Panther: World of Wakanda No. 1 by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Yona Harvey, Alitha E. Martinez and Afua Richardson; 2017’s Marvel’s Black Panther Prelude No. 1 by Will Corona Pilgrim and Annapaola Martello; 2018’s Black Panther No. 1 by Coates and Daniel Acuna and the same year’s Shuri No. 1 by Nnedi Okorafor and Leonardo Romero — available via its own web store for free with the redeem code “FOREVER.”

The selection would appear to be intended to appeal to fans of the movie, with World of Wakanda and Shuri focusing on supporting characters in director Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed feature, while Marvel’s Black Panther Prelude is a canonical tale set inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself.

The offer runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, according to the publisher.