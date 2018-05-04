5 Titles to Pick Up on Free Comic Book Day

Saturday sees the return of the annual Free Comic Book Day event, with participating retailers offering more than 50 special issues from a variety of comic book publishers in an attempt to introduce new readers to comic book series, characters and concepts they otherwise might never have discovered.

As always, there’s a wide variety of material available, including original material launching Marvel’s new Avengers series (with a back-up strip featuring Ta-Nehisi Coates’ first Captain America story), IDW’s upcoming big Transformers storyline and reprints of everything from Jason Lutes’ amazing Berlin to Dynamite’s James Bond: Vargr. With so much on the stands for one day only, it’s no surprise that some might wonder just what to make a point of searching out.

Below are Heat Vision's suggestions for the five must-read books of the bunch, but don’t just take our word for it; look at the full list of material and decide for yourself.

2000 AD Regened (Rebellion)

The long-running British anthology tries something new, with kid-friendly makeovers for famous characters like Judge Dredd — as Cadet Dredd, his own childhood self — and Strontium Dog, along with a revival for Alan Moore’s rebellious teenage aliens DR & Quinch. The end result is something softly subversive for younger readers (and everyone else, too) that balances out some of the more saccharine offerings available for them as part of the event. If nothing else, everyone needs to check out the Chet Jetstream game at the center of the issue.

Barrier (Image Comics)

The new series from Saga and Runaways co-creator Brian K. Vaughan makes its debut as a free issue ahead of its weekly run throughout the rest of the month. A story about illegal immigration and literal (space) aliens, Vaughan may be the bigger name of the creative team, but the star of the show is certainly the amazing artwork from Marcos Martin and colorist Muntsa Vicente.

Shadow Roads (Oni Press)

From the creators — and publisher — of The Sixth Gun comes a new sequel series that similarly mixes western, horror, fantasy and science fiction tropes, along with a good helping of American history thrown in for good measure. The result is an impressively compelling debut that sets the scene for the regular series (launching next month), recommended for those looking for the next big thing when it comes to mystery boxes, serialized storytelling or simply great adventure comics.

Street Angel’s Dog (Image Comics)

The return of Jim Rugg and Brian Maruca’s cult character — described in the issue itself as “the Deadliest GIRL alive, a homeless ninja on a skateboard” — comes in a standalone story that easily demonstrates the charm, comedy and off-kilter beauty of the series as a whole. It’s a simple story — girl meets dog, girl decides to adopt dog as her sidekick even though the dog isn’t particularly good at any side kicking duties — but it’ll still manage to warm your heart (and make you laugh) no matter how familiar you think you are with what’s going on.

World’s Greatest Cartoonists (Fantagraphics)

With a line-up including Dash Shaw, Ellen Forney, Simon Hanselmann and more, this year’s edition of Fantagraphics’ anthology series World’s Greatest Cartoonists remains a strong primer into the world of art comics and alternative cartooning. For many, the highlight is sure to be the five-page excerpt from Jim Woodring’s upcoming graphic novel Poochytown, but Carol Tyler’s Gold Fing-A — an original strip companion to her upcoming Fab 4 Mania memoir — gives it some pretty intense competition.