'X-Men' and a Robert Kirkman Project Coming to Free Comic Book Day 2020

Of particular note are the first issue of Firepower, the new Image Comics series from artist Chris Samnee and The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, and Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics from Ten Speed Press, an excerpt of the biography of the famed creator by Fantastic Four: Grand Design's Tom Scioli.

Today’s announcement of the 12 Gold Sponsor titles will be followed by the naming of 35 Silver Sponsor titles — and two Educational Support titles — on Thursday. Free Comic Book Day 2020 will take place on May 2 at participating comic book stores.

The 2020 Gold Sponsor Titles for Free Comic Book Day are:

Archie Blue Ribbon Presents (Archie Comics)

Power Rangers Special (Boom! Studios)

Critical Role/Norse Mythology (Dark Horse Comics)

Untitled DC Top Secret Book (DC)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (IDW Publishing)

Firepower No. 1 (Image Comics)

Investigators: Take The Plunge Sneak Peak (First Second Books/Macmillan)

X-Men Special (Marvel Entertainment)

Only A Matter of Space Time (Random House Children’s Books)

Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics (Ten Speed Press)

Valiant 2020: The Year of the Heroes Special (Valiant Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess/Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show (Viz Media)