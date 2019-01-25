DC Promoting Young Reader Imprints With Free Comic Book Day Releases

Releases from the DC Ink and DC Zoom lines will be previewed in May.

DC has announced details of its Free Comic Book Day titles for 2019, and unusually, the publisher is eschewing its mainstream superhero line for this year’s promotion. Instead, both DC’s Gold level and Silver level titles for the May event will offer previews of titles from its newly launched young readers lines, DC Ink and DC Zoom.

The two titles will be Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale FCBD Special Edition and Dear Justice League FCBD Special Edition. The former will feature a chapter from the YA graphic novel by Lauren Myracle (New York Times best-selling author of the Internet Girls novels) and Isaac Goodhart ahead of its May 7 release, accompanied by a preview of Teen Titans: Raven, another DC Ink title by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, in advance of that book’s July 2 debut. The Dear Justice League title will include two preview chapters of that middle reader graphic novel, by Michael Northrop and Gustavo Duarte; the full Dear Justice League graphic novel will be in stores Aug. 6.

DC announced DC Ink and DC Zoom last February, with the imprints being aimed at the Young Adult and Middle Reader markets, respectively. Earlier this month, the Warner Bros. division unveiled plans for a year-long promotional push for both imprints inside the library market, with the “Be a Hero, Read a Book” campaign.

Free Comic Book Day 2019 takes place May 4. Participating stores can be found here.