French Comic 'Streamliner' to Get English-Language Translation (Exclusive)

The acclaimed work will debut via Magnetic Press in June.

As Magnetic Press moves back to becoming a full-service publisher after years as an imprint of Lion Forge Comics, it’s continuing its mission of bringing the best European comics to the U.S. with a new edition of Streamliner: Bye-Bye Lisa Dora, the acclaimed thriller from French creator Fane. The Hollywood Reporter has a preview of what to expect when the pedal hits the metal this summer.

Described by the publisher as a “high-speed rock 'n' roll blockbuster full of fast cars, mysteries, questionable antiheroes and a whole lot of action,” Streamliner follows Billy Joe as he shows up in Evel O’Neil's seemingly abandoned property, the Lisa Dora, trailing all manner of trouble behind him, from cops and criminals to the worst of all: the media.

Heat Vision breakdown

The graphic novel was originally released by French publisher Rue de Sèvres in 2017, and launched a fan-favorite series about the race at the Lisa Dora and the fate of the Red Noses Gang. The new Magnetic Press edition is the story’s first English language edition. Magnetic Press, founded by Mike Kennedy, returned to full publisher status at the start of 2020 with the release of Nils: The Tree of Life. The company, which started in 2013, was purchased by Lion Forge in 2016 and rebranded as “The Magnetic Collection.” Post-restoration, it remains owned and operated by Lion Forge’s parent company, Polarity. Streamliner will be released June 17, but before then, enjoy an exclusive preview below.

















