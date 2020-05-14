French Comic 'Streamliner' Gets English-Language Trailer (Exclusive)

The Magnetic Press release is set to debut next month.

This summer, the race is on — as the new trailer for Magnetic Press’ Streamliner: Bye-Bye Lisa Dora demonstrates just what to expect from the comic book action-thriller ahead of its June 17 release.

The comic follows the troublesome Billy Joe as he shows up at the Lisa Dora filling station, leaving all manner of chaos in his wake — including cops, criminals, hot-rodders and more. It’s more action than the seemingly abandoned locale has seen in awhile, but just the start of the story that awaits.

Heat Vision breakdown

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter featured an exclusive preview of Streamliner, which is described by Magnetic as a “high-speed rock 'n' roll blockbuster full of fast cars, mysteries, questionable antiheroes and a whole lot of action,” The graphic novel from cult creator 'Fane originally appeared from French publisher Rue de Sèvres in 2017, launching a fan-favorite series about the characters. Streamliner: Bye-Bye Lisa Dora will be the story’s first English-language publication, continuing Magnetic Press’ mission of bringing major European titles to an American audience.