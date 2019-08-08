'Friends' Getting Lego Treatment

Lego Ideas Central Perk recreates the iconic café where the New York-living pals hung out while combining while also giving it a TV set feel.

The Central Perk set will (of course) come with the iconic sofa as well as the chairs and table but also a pair of studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements. As a bonus, the seating area for the show’s characters is removable.

The main characters - Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay - come as minifigure as does Central Perk’s long-suffering manager, Gunther. The characters also each get an accessory.

The set will be a muscular 1,070 pieces and retail for $59.99 when it hits stores September. It will measure 4” (11cm) high, 11” (29cm) wide and 8” (22cm) deep.

The set hails from the Lego Ideas line, which a community and forum that lets fans submit and vote on ideas for future sets. (Any idea that gets over 10,000 has a change at being selected to be actually made and sold.) The building instructions booklet will come with details on the fan creator and designer.

Check out the images below.