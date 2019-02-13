Disney Releases 'Frozen 2' Teaser Trailer

The sequel is set to hit theaters later this year.

Disney on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2. In the preview, ice queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) attempts to conquer another element as she struggles to freeze over the ocean.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Elsa reunites with her sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), and their good friend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). The trio seemingly set out on an adventure that takes them far away from Arendelle.

Disney's original 2013 film Frozen grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. The movie also took home the Oscars for best animated feature and best original song for "Let It Go." In February 2018, Frozen launched as a live musical on Broadway.

Watch the teaser trailer for Frozen 2 above. The film is set to hit theaters Nov. 22.