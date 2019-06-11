Elsa and Anna Adventure Beyond Arendelle in 'Frozen 2' Trailer

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathon Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana all return to reprise their roles from the first film, while Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are among the new voices in the sequel.

The trailer for Frozen 2 reveals a magical journey ahead.

In the first official look at the animated world's return, which premiered during Good Morning America on Tuesday, Queen Elsa (Kristen Bell) sets out to discover why she was born with magical powers. The potential of an answer is calling her — and threatening her kingdom.

Bell and Idina Menzel (Princess Anna) reprise their roles in the highly anticipated sequel. The gang from the original 2013 film will embark on a new journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle and, as the trailer shows, Anna will be joining Elsa on the adventure.

Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana all return to reprise their roles from the first film, while new castmembers include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee also return as co-directors.

The full-length trailer follows a February teaser that became the most-watched animated trailer of all time in its first 24 hours. In that preview, Queen Elsa and her friends prepare for a battle against an unknown and ominous force. Though it's unclear whether the force or villain poses a threat to the kingdom of Arendelle, the trailer implies that the battle will play a major role in the film.

Frozen 2 will be in theaters on Nov. 22. Watch the full trailer below.