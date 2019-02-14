'Frozen 2' Is Most Watched Animated Trailer of All Time in First 24 Hours

Elsa and and gang return to the big screen over Thanksgiving.

Disney's first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 was viewed 116.4 million times in its first 24 hours, the biggest number ever for an animated trailer.

Among animated films, Pixar and Disney's Incredibles 2 was the previous record-holder with 113.6 million viewers.

The first Frozen grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in 2013. The movie also took home the Oscars for best animated feature and best original song for "Let It Go." In February 2018, Frozen launched as a live musical on Broadway

In the teaser trailer for Frozen 2, Elsa (Idina Menzel) attempts to conquer another element as she struggles to freeze over the ocean. Elsewhere in the teaser, Elsa reunites with her sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), and their good friend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). The trio seemingly set out on an adventure that takes them far away from Arendelle.

The sequel hits theaters Nov. 22.