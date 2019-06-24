'Frozen 2' Writer Allison Schroeder Tackling 'Minecraft' Movie (Exclusive)

Roy Lee, Jon Berg and game developer Mojang are producing the video game adaptation for Warner Bros. which is to be directed by Peter Sollett.

The movie adaptation of Minecraft is getting a new architect.

Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing Hidden Figures, has been tapped to pen the script for the video game adaptation as Warner Bros. and producers Roy Lee, Jon Berg and game developer Mojang rework the project.

Minecraft is the best-selling world-creation game known for its stylistic building blocks in which players choose either a "survival" or "creative" mode of play. In the "survival" mode, players choose an avatar that they must keep alive by replenishing their food and maintaining their health while seeking to build shelter and avoid nearby threats like zombies and spiders that could deplete their health. In "creative" mode, players can free-build and don't have to maintain the health of their characters.

Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the video game sensation in 2014. Peter Sollett remains on board to direct the project, which earlier had It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney working on it as a director. Steve Carell at one point circled the project to star.

Minecraft is currently set for release on March 4, 2022.

Schroeder shared screenplay by credits with Ted Melfi on Figures, the 2016 drama that starred Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner. The script earned numerous accolades including nominations for WGA and BAFTA Awards on top of Oscar noms.

Schroeder also co-write Christopher Robin, Disney’s 2018 Winnie the Pooh drama that starred Ewan McGregor and is writing the high-profile Frozen 2, currently in production and set for a Nov. 22 release.

She is repped by Verve, Good Fear Management and Ginsburg Daniels.