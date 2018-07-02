Funko Introduces Mega Man, Cuphead Breakfast Cereals

The collectible cereals will go on sale this month and come with a figurine of their respective character.

Collectible pop culture figurine maker Funko has announced its latest venture: breakfast cereal.

The company unveiled six new cereals on Monday. Dubbed FunkO’s, the new cereals feature recognizable faces from across the pop culture spectrum: Freddy Krueger, Mega Man, Jason Voorhees, Gollum from Lord of the Rings, the latest platforming video game icons Cuphead and Mugman, and a Funko original character, Freddy FunkO.

Starting this month, Mega Man FunkO’s will be available at GameStop, Cuphead & Mugman FunkO’s will be available at Hot Topic, Freddy FunkO’s will be available through the company, Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger FunkO’s and Friday the 13th’s Jason FunkO’s will be available at FYE, and Lord of the Rings FunkO’s featuring Gollum will be available at BoxLunch. Additional cereals will continue to be added throughout the year.

Along with the cereal inside, patrons can expect a prize (of course): a collectible Funko Pop! toy of the respective character that adorns the box. To collect said figurine, however, one would have to open their cereal box, a collector's item in and of itself, presenting something of a dilemma for memorabilia enthusiasts, unless they want to splurge for two separate boxes.