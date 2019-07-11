Funko, Universal Games to Launch Mobile Puzzle Game

“Funko stands for everything pop culture and seemed to be the perfect way to bring together all of our iconic entertainment franchises, as well as others fans love, into one game,” said Chris Heatherly, exec vp of games and digital platforms, Universal brand development. “The Pop! style is iconic and unique, and we know that funatics love to collect everything Funko, which sets this up to be the ultimate character-collecting game. We’re thrilled to extend our collaboration, which started in toys, to the worlds of digital and gaming.”

Funko Pop! Blitz will be available on iOS and Android devices. No launch date has yet been revealed, but Funko will reveal more information about the game at its panel next week at San Diego Comic Con. When the game launches, players will receive an in-game Marty McFly Funko Pop! and in-game gems and coins as part of a limited time offer.

A sweepstakes for fans who visit the game's website between July 11 and August 1 will reward a winner with select retail items from Funko's Comic-Con booth.