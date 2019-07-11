Funko, Universal Games to Launch Mobile Puzzle Game
Universal Games and Digital Platforms, the video game division of NBCUniversal, in collaboration with Funko, Inc., are launching a new free-to-play match-three puzzle game, Funko Pop! Blitz, based on the popular collectible figurines. The game is developed by Tic Toc Games, the Burbank-based studio behind Jam City's Panda Pop.
The new game, which features 60-second rounds of puzzles where players must match three characters to score points and complete quests, will feature iconic characters (in Funko's signature big-eyed style) from franchises such as Back to the Future, Jurassic World, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters and more. In the game, players can collect Funko Pop character figures and activate "Supers," 3D animations that recall famous moments from film, TV and commercials that assist in gameplay.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
“Funko stands for everything pop culture and seemed to be the perfect way to bring together all of our iconic entertainment franchises, as well as others fans love, into one game,” said Chris Heatherly, exec vp of games and digital platforms, Universal brand development. “The Pop! style is iconic and unique, and we know that funatics love to collect everything Funko, which sets this up to be the ultimate character-collecting game. We’re thrilled to extend our collaboration, which started in toys, to the worlds of digital and gaming.”
Funko Pop! Blitz will be available on iOS and Android devices. No launch date has yet been revealed, but Funko will reveal more information about the game at its panel next week at San Diego Comic Con. When the game launches, players will receive an in-game Marty McFly Funko Pop! and in-game gems and coins as part of a limited time offer.
A sweepstakes for fans who visit the game's website between July 11 and August 1 will reward a winner with select retail items from Funko's Comic-Con booth.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 10, 2019 9:40am PTby Kirsten Chuba
-
July 10, 2019 9:30am PTby Ciara Wardlow
-
July 10, 2019 9:00am PT
-
July 10, 2019 8:00am PT
-
July 10, 2019 6:00am PT
-
July 09, 2019 10:07pm PT
-
July 09, 2019 2:20pm PT