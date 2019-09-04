'Westworld' Star Evan Rachel Wood Meets Real-Life Robot in 'Sophiaworld' Short

The project is directed by Geoffrey James Clark (Automaton Transfusion) and written by Clark and Luke Kingma (Cartoons from Tomorrow: A Futuristic Comic Collection).

“It was an amazing and unique experience directing a film starring a real-life robot because it felt like the first glimpse into an uncanny future, much like we see in Westworld,” Clark said in a statement about the project, adding, “having someone as talented, and willing to have fun like Evan was a dream. And she nailed it.”

(Really, using the word "dream" for the actor behind Dolores feels particularly loaded, considering...)

SophiaWorld was first shown at this year’s Maui Film Festival, ahead of the online premiere of the five-minute short. The short is a production of Futurism Studios; in addition to documentary projects I Am Human and Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, Futurism Studios is currently working on 2067, a scripted sci-fi drama starring Kody Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten.