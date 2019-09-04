'Westworld' Star Evan Rachel Wood Meets Real-Life Robot in 'Sophiaworld' Short
What happens when one of television’s most iconic robots meets her real-life counterpart? That’s the question at the heart of SophiaWorld, a new short movie making its online debut Wednesday.
The short film sees Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood meet Sophia — arguably the real world’s most human robot — in what seems to be a chance encounter... although looks can be deceiving. (Fans of the HBO series will find more than a few Easter eggs to enjoy in the video.)
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The project is directed by Geoffrey James Clark (Automaton Transfusion) and written by Clark and Luke Kingma (Cartoons from Tomorrow: A Futuristic Comic Collection).
“It was an amazing and unique experience directing a film starring a real-life robot because it felt like the first glimpse into an uncanny future, much like we see in Westworld,” Clark said in a statement about the project, adding, “having someone as talented, and willing to have fun like Evan was a dream. And she nailed it.”
(Really, using the word "dream" for the actor behind Dolores feels particularly loaded, considering...)
SophiaWorld was first shown at this year’s Maui Film Festival, ahead of the online premiere of the five-minute short. The short is a production of Futurism Studios; in addition to documentary projects I Am Human and Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, Futurism Studios is currently working on 2067, a scripted sci-fi drama starring Kody Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten.
