Gael Garcia Bernal Joins M. Night Shyamalan Thriller at Universal
Gael Garcia Bernal is the latest star to join M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller for Universal.
Shyamalan will write, produce and direct the untitled film. Plot and character details are being kept under wraps, as is typical with Shyamalan productions.
Heat Vision breakdown
Bernal will join an already announced cast that includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mackenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps.
Shyamalan, who is financing the movie, and Ashwin Rajan will produce for Blinding Edge Pictures. Mark Bienstock also serves as producer. Steven Schneider will executive produce.
The untitled pic is part of a two-picture deal the studio has in place with Shyamalan. Universal released the filmmaker's three previous films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).
The studio recently dated the movie for July 23, 2021.
Bernal, repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson, was last seen in Netflix feature Wasp Network and is set for HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-