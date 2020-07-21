Gael Garcia Bernal Joins M. Night Shyamalan Thriller at Universal

Bernal will join an already announced cast that includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mackenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan, who is financing the movie, and Ashwin Rajan will produce for Blinding Edge Pictures. Mark Bienstock also serves as producer. Steven Schneider will executive produce.

The untitled pic is part of a two-picture deal the studio has in place with Shyamalan. Universal released the filmmaker's three previous films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).

The studio recently dated the movie for July 23, 2021.

Bernal, repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson, was last seen in Netflix feature Wasp Network and is set for HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven.