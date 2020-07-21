HEAT VISION

Gael Garcia Bernal Joins M. Night Shyamalan Thriller at Universal

by Mia Galuppo
Bernal will join an already announced cast that includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mackenzie, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Bernal will join an already announced cast that includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mackenzie, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps.

Gael Garcia Bernal is the latest star to join M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller for Universal.

Shyamalan will write, produce and direct the untitled film. Plot and character details are being kept under wraps, as is typical with Shyamalan productions.

Heat Vision breakdown

Bernal will join an already announced cast that includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin Mackenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps. 

Shyamalan, who is financing the movie, and Ashwin Rajan will produce for Blinding Edge Pictures. Mark Bienstock also serves as producer. Steven Schneider will executive produce.

The untitled pic is part of a two-picture deal the studio has in place with Shyamalan. Universal released the filmmaker's three previous films, Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).

The studio recently dated the movie for July 23, 2021.

Bernal, repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson, was last seen in Netflix feature Wasp Network and is set for HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How Cartoonist Adrian Tomine Captured What It's Like to Work in Comics
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Monstress' Collected Edition Exclusive Artwork Revealed
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Pamela McClintock
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Josh Wigler
  5. by Josh Wigler
LATEST NEWS
1.
Gael Garcia Bernal Joins M. Night Shyamalan Thriller at Universal
by Mia Galuppo
2.
'Where the Crawdads Sing' Movie Adaptation Finds Its Director
by Borys Kit , Mia Galuppo
3.
Elisabeth Moss Inks First-Look TV Deal with Fox 21, Hulu
by Rick Porter
4.
Praveen Pandian to Head TV Lit at CAA
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
'American Promise' Producer Rada Film Group Rebrands
by Etan Vlessing