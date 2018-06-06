The Game Awards Returning to Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live

The annual event, which honors the best in gaming and esports from the past year, will stream live across all gaming, social and digital platforms worldwide.

The Game Awards will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The annual event, which honors the best in gaming and esports from the past year, will stream live across all gaming, social and digital platforms worldwide, as well as on thegameawards.com. The stream will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT on Dec. 6.

In addition to awarding games from this year, the Game Awards also serve as a platform for developers to show off new content, debut trailers for upcoming titles and make announcements about current projects.

Tickets for this year's show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

"Our team is deep into planning the 2018 show, which will will be our biggest production yet," said Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley. "We're taking all the elements that worked last year and adding even more to the experience. I can't wait to share more later this year!"

Additional details about this year's event will be revealed later this year.