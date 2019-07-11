First Look: 'Game of Thrones' Building Toys Coming From Mega Construx (Exclusive)

The Game of Thrones Construction Sets, part of a multiyear licensing deal between the two companies, will get their first reveal at next week's Comic-Con International in Sand Diego, where they will be available for presale. The two sets, featuring the fan-favorite characters of Daenerys, Jon Snow and the Night King, hit shelves and online retailers in the fall.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBO to launch the Game of Thrones Construction Sets, a new line that allows fans, older collectors and experienced builders to experience the world of Game of Thrones like never before," said Bisma Ansari, senior vice president and global Mega Brand general manager, in a statement. "We've created sets that bring the characters and jaw-dropping locations to life with details that could only be possible through Mega Construx."

The first set, the 735-piece Daenerys & Drogon, is a doozy: It not only comes with a 2.5-inch Daenerys but also a buildable, black-and-red-scaled Drogon that is 20 inches long and boasts a wingspan just under 3 feet (!) wide.

The second set, Battle Beyond the Wall, is 176 pieces and lets you reimagine one of the series' favorite showdowns. It comes with three posable 2.5-inch micro figures of Snow, the Night King and an Undead Wight.

The plan is to launch with the two sets then expand the line in 2020. Prices have not been revealed.

Check out the images and video below.