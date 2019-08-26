'Death Stranding' to Google's Stadia: 5 Highlights From Gamescom 2019

Sony's big year, details of 'Marvel Avengers' and and all the other big news from the world's largest electronic entertainment fair.

Five days of sweaty gaming action wrapped up in Cologne, Germany on Saturday as the 2019 Gamescom came to a close.

By sheer audience figures, Gamescom is the world's largest electronic entertainment fair and the event provides a snapshot of the global industry ahead of the key holiday season.

