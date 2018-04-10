Doug Jones Gets Creepy in Trailer for 'Gehenna: Where Death Lives'

After starring as a gentle fish man in this year's best picture winner Shape of Water, Doug Jones is playing someone a little less cuddly.

Jones is known for his creature work in movies such as Hellboy and Pan's Labyrinth, and is now lending his talents to Gehenna: Where Death Lives, the directorial debut of veteran visual effects artist Hiroshi Katagiri, known for his work on Jurassic Park and Pacific Rim.

Heat Vision has the exclusive trailer for the project, in which Jones plays a creepy creature terrorizing a group of five people who come across a World War II-era bunker. Soon, his victims discover there are fates much worse than death. The film also stars Lance Henriksen, Eva Swan, Simon Phillips, and Justin Gordon. Jones' makeup effects in the film was created by Spectral Motion, known for its work on Jones' Hellboy and Looper.

Gehenna: Where Death Lives opens in theaters and is on VOD May 4. It is distributed by Uncork’d Entertainment.