Will Smith Faces Off With Younger Version of Himself in New 'Gemini Man' Trailer

"When I saw him, it was like I was seeing a ghost," Bogan says of watching Junior in action. During a tense one-on-one conversation, Junior tells Bogan he's the "best" assassin, to which Bogan responds, "You are obviously not the best." When Junior accuses Bogan of "trying to rattle" him, Bogan exclaims, "I'm trying to save you!"

During a press preview on Tuesday, Gemini Man's Oscar-winning director, Ang Lee, opened up about conceiving the fully CG 23-year-old Smith that was created based on Smith’s performance using motion capture at Peter Jackson’s VFX house Weta Digital.

"Will is twice as expensive," Lee quipped during the presentation. He also discussed directing CG Smith's performance, saying "the biggest problem is Will is a much better actor today than he was 30 years ago."

Smith, who was also at the press preview, added: “Ang told me ‘I need to have you act less good,' and he would show me some of the old performances.... Weta pulled out all of this old footage so I got to see all the tragedies I committed in entertainment. … The VFX team has outdone themselves."

The sci-fi epic also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. The script was penned by David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke from a story by Benioff and Lemke. Producers include Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Gemini Man hits theaters on Oct. 11. Watch the trailer below.