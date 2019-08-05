Gemma Chan in Talks to Join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Chloe Zhao is directing the superhero adventure project, based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby. The heroes got a dusting off in the 2000s by author Neil Gaiman. The project features the superpowered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials.

At this year's Comic-Con it was revealed that Jolie would play Thena, an Eternal that has has super strength, speed and stamina. As previously reported, Madden will be playing Ikaris, Henry will portray Phastos, Hayek will play Ajak, Ridloff will portray Makkari, McHugh will play Sprite and Lee will portray Gilgamesh.

The isn't the first Marvel movie for Chan, who was recently seen in the Brie Larsen-starrer Captain Marvel, where she played Minn-Erva. It is unclear the role Chan will be playing in The Eternals, whether it be her Captain Marvel role or a different character.

The Eternals is set to hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.

Chan is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Independent.