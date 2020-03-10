Gene Luen Yang's 'Dragon Hoops' Brings Sports to Life with Trailer

The new project from the MacArthur Fellowship recipient decodes a world he's never been able to fully come to terms with.

For years, Gene Luen Yang has been living two lives. He’s known for his comic book work, such as American Born Chinese, Boxers and Saints and DC’s Superman Smashes the Klan, which have earned him both a MacArthur Fellowship grant and the position of Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. He’s also a high school teacher in Oakland, California. His new graphic novel, Dragon Hoops, brings both worlds together in an entirely unexpected manner, and The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive reveal of the trailer for the upcoming title.

The new title from Macmillan’s First Second imprint sees Yang struggling with the idea that, while he understands science and stories just fine, he just can’t get sports — until the men’s varsity basketball team at his high school starts edging ever closer to the state championships, and their journey becomes the kind of narrative that Yang understands all too well.

Combining memoir, reportage and the kind of human touch that’s made Yang a critically acclaimed author for more than a decade, Dragon Hoops is far more than the sum of its parts, and one of the most anticipated books of the year. The book will be released March 17; before then, enjoy the trailer, above, courtesy of First Second.